One year pilot scheme to address parking enforcement in rural areas

A one-year parking pilot scheme to ‘address enforcement issues in rural and out-of-town areas’ was agreed by cabinet members last week.

Addressing the cabinet at a meeting in York House, Windsor, on Thursday, August 29, Cllr David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, acknowledged the ‘emerging need for visibility of enforcement in rural and out-of-town areas’.

He added: “Therefore the report recommends a one-year pilot scheme to address enforcement issues in rural and out-of-town areas by uplifting the contracted hours of NSL by 25 per cent.”

NSL is the UK’s largest enforcement partner, working with councils, government and the private sector.

During the meeting councillors unanimously agreed to extend its contract for a further two years following a ‘consistently high’ performance since July 2017. This contract will commence on December 1, 2019.

The meeting heard customer feedback highlighted concerns around NSL’s visibility and presence in rural and out-of-town areas.

Cabinet approved one-off additional funding of £69,336 to run the pilot scheme by increasing NSL’s hours.

At the meeting Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) said: “I think it is a very good idea to extend for the extra 25 per cent, it gives us that extra flexibility and we can identify where we need those resources.”

Enforcement in rural wards will be tasked with tackling problems identified by residents and councillors.

An evaluation at the end of the pilot scheme will determine the next steps.