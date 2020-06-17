Mayor attends reopening of Thames Hospice shops

Shoppers and social media influencers joined the Mayor for the reopening of a charity shop in Peascod Street on Monday.

Thames Hospice stores have been closed since March due to the Government’s lockdown restrictions.

Mayor Sayonara Luxton joined Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven for the grand reopening at 10.30am has shoppers gathered while maintaining social distancing.

Julie Rowley, Director of Retail at Thames Hospice, said: “We were thrilled with the amazing turn out on Monday in Windsor. Thank you so much to our special guests and to our wonderful loyal customers for supporting us. It was a very successful day of trading across the nine shops we opened yesterday.

“It is fantastic to be back open for business raising vital income for the Hospice once again. We can’t wait to reopen the rest of our shops and welcome back even more customers on Monday, June 29.”

The shops in Peascod Street and Dedworth Road will be accepting donations between 9.30am-12.30pm.