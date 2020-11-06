Shoppers flock fo Daniel Department Store before lockdown for Christmas event

WINDSOR: Shoppers took up their last opportunity to visit Daniel Department Store on Wednesday for a late night shopping event.

The event ran from 7-9pm and included a performance by Windsor pupils.

Amber Harris, who works at the store in Windsor Yards said the event went ‘really well’.

She said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended our late night shopping event last night and hope everyone had a great time.

“It was a perfect last day for us and our customers before we venture into the second lockdown and we really appreciate all the support and kind words we had from the local community.”

Throughout lockdown Heidi Bakery will be open for takeaway coffee and cake, and the store will also be offering a click and collect service and home delivery.