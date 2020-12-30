Maidenhead and Slough figures recognised in New Year's Honours list

The joint division commissioner for Girlguiding in Maidenhead said she is ‘humbled and honoured’ to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year’s Honours.

Tamsin Phipps from Wargrave is a keen advocate of the waterways and has volunteered throughout her life for Girlguiding UK.

The 61-year-old is a qualified teacher specialising in special needs and served in the Army Education Corps.

She said: “Ever since I was a kid I’ve always been involved in voluntary work. I was a girl guide as a child and I’ve been involved with it for a long time. I then joined the Army, got very involved with canoeing when I left and I wanted to get back involved with the community.

Tamsin said her involvement with girlguiding has led to ‘massive adventures’ all around the world and her daughter is also a girlguiding leader.

She is the 1st Wargrave Guide and Ranger leader and an adviser for Berkshire Boating.

Tamsin also recently started volunteering with Age Concern Berkshire.

“I’m humbled and honoured as you don’t do voluntary work for the sake of getting a medal or recognition.”

Others to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours include Jill Hudson-Clark from Maidenhead. She is a foster carer for the Royal Borough and has been honoured with an MBE.

Karen Wespieser from Maidenhead is the chief operations officer at Parent Ping and has been honoured with an MBE for services to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, particularly during the COVID-19 response.

Recipients from Slough included Janine Koeries with a British Empire Medal for services to education as an outreach worker and special educational needs co-ordinator in Ealing Primary Centre.

Marcello Casale has been honoured with an OBE for services to animal welfare, particularly during the COVID-19 response.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “In a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save people’s lives, the outstanding efforts of those receiving honours today are a welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion.

“The 2021 New Year Honours offer us an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution.

“As we begin a new year and continue to come together to fight this virus, may their service and stories be an inspiration to us all.”