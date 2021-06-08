Maidenhead United employee completes Three Peaks Challenge for club's fundraiser

A Maidenhead United employee has completed the Three Peaks Challenge as part of the club’s 150th birthday fundraiser.

Sasha Bardwell, the club’s commerical support manager, completed the challenge over the course of three days, starting on Mount Snowden on Monday, May 24 and finishing on Ben Nevis.

The Three Peaks involves climbers tackling the tallest mountain in England, Wales and Scotland over a short period of time.

The highest peak is Ben Nevis in Scotland, standing at 1,345m.

Sasha said that she ‘absolutely loved’ her challenge despite the difficulty of such a monumental task.

“I climbed Ben Nevis about four weeks ago as a practice run and I found it relatively comfortable,” said Sasha.

“What I did not realise was that climbing a mountain a day was going to be much harder.

“Overall, I loved it, and I’m really proud that we achieved it, even if it was quite hard.”

Sasha completed the climbs as part of the Magpies 150 Challenge, the football club’s campaign to raise as much money as possible for 14 local charities.

She originally planned to tackle Ben Nevis until her friend encouraged her to complete all three mountains despite her own reservations over fitness.

“I wanted it to be a challenge, rather than something I could ordinarily do at any weekend,” she said.

“If you’re going to set a challenge, you may as well set the bar high.”

“The training programme lasted five months and involved walking between 20 and 60 miles a week – it certainly wasn’t something I just decided to do!”

Sasha is the latest member of club staff to complete her 150 Challenge after Sian Lancaster and her husband completed a 35km run earlier in the month.

She said she was overwhelmed by how much the community came together through the club’s community helpline last year.

“Having worked for The Link Foundation for the past eight years, I’ve recognised that a lot of charities are struggling due to their fundraising events being cancelled due to lockdown,” she added.

“Rather than raise money for one charity, I wanted to raise money for all 14 as I thought this was the best way to help all of them in some way.”

To donate to Sasha’s fundraiser, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Sasha-Bardwell