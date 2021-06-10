Queen marks Philip’s 100th birthday by planting Duke of Edinburgh rose

The Queen has been gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.

The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose from Harkness Roses was officially named in memory of Prince Philip.

The Duke would have turned 100 yesterday (Thursday). He died on April 9.

The rose was presented to the Queen by the president of the Royal Horticultural Society Keith Weed last week.

It has since been planted in the mixed rose border of the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh played a significant role in the design of the garden having restructured the flowerbeds and commissioned a bronze lotus fountain which features at the centre of the garden.

Mr Weed said: “Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life.

“The Duke’s devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy.”

A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund which will give more young people the opportunity to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.