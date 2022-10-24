Burnham Park Hall bar named after much-admired councillor

The life of a former Burnham parish councillor was celebrated on October 15 at an event that saw 180 locals, council representatives and family members gather to remember him at Burnham Park Hall.

Cllr Perry Davies, who passed away from COVID-19 in early 2021, was a key figure in the village who ‘cared about his community and devoted his life to the wellbeing of his fellow villagers.’

Six local acts performed and tribute speeches were made by chairman of Burnham Parish Council Marie Hammon and by Perry's’ wife Joy.

Perry's stepdaughter, Laura Simmonds, had the pleasure of unveiling a new name for the hall bar, now known as ‘Perry’s Bar.’

A ward member for Burnham Beeches, Perry became a councillor in 1999 and was previously a special constable and high street business owner.

He held a number of roles on the council and was heavily involved in steering the planning committee and working on improving the council finances.

Using his business skills, Perry was on the Burnham Park management committee for many years, committed to ‘turning around the hall’s fortunes’ as it went through a significant rebuild in 2009. He later developed the Burnham Park music festivals and band nights.

This commitment for commercial and community growth inspired Burnham Parish Council’s most recently signed-up councillor, Trevor Stewart, to get involved in local affairs.

He said during his councillor application speech at a full council meeting on October 3 that he ‘watched the evolution of the village’s music festivals’ over the years and that what Perry achieved at Burnham Park Hall was ‘astounding.’

“I was able to watch him and observe in real-time his abilities to ‘rally the troops,’ to get things done and the positive effects that he had on the parish community at large,” Cllr Stewart said.

In her official speech on the night of the memorial event, chairman of Burnham Parish Council, Marie Hammon, said: “Perry influenced and benefitted the Burnham community far and wide.

“Perry was thrilled when the first live music event took place at Burnham Park Hall in January 2014. Since that time, Burnham Park Hall has hosted 102 band nights, not including three St George’s Day Beer Festivals and four Burnham Festivals, which in turn saw a combined 83 more acts perform.

“It was not all about the live music though, Perry was a people person who was seen by the Burnham Park Hall staff as a member of the team rather than a councillor, his opinions were valued and respected and he was always present at large events to help set up and muck in where needed.

“He is greatly missed by the Burnham Park Hall staff who worked alongside him.”