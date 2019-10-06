Residents voice objection to alcohol being sold at proposed Martin McColl's shop in Brockenhurst Road

Concerned residents fear there may be an increase in anti-social behaviour in South Ascot if a proposed new convenience store is granted an alcohol licence.

The licensing and public space protection order (PSPO) sub-committee met at Windsor Guildhall on Tuesday to discuss an application for a premises licence in Brockenhurst Road submitted by Martin McColl’s Ltd, a neighbourhood retailer with more than 1,500 UK stores.

The licence would allow alcohol to be sold at the convenience store for consumption off the premises between the hours of 6am to 11pm.

Beverly Cook, of Oliver Street, South Ascot, told the meeting that nearby open spaces already attracted anti-social behaviour.

“We’re in very close proximity to this proposed shop and are concerned that anti-social behaviour will increase,” she said.

“There are often youths and drunks drinking until the early hours of the morning.

“We’ve also had people breaking into our cars on the driveway so this proves alcohol-related crime does occur in the area.”

Beverly also said 19 other establishments sell alcohol within a one-mile radius of the shop.

Committee member Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) said: “I cannot see how another source of alcohol is going to increase the problem.”

Councillors were also told a petition objecting to the application, launched by the owners of Swinley Stores, Brockenhurst Road, had been signed by more than 275 people.

The licensing application says a ‘suitable and sufficient’ CCTV system would be in place and operate at all times which would promote the four licensing objectives – the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

It also said staff would be fully trained and spirits would be kept behind the counter.

A decision on the licence is expected to be sent to the applicant next week.