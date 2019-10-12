SITE INDEX

    • Alcohol licence granted for proposed new Martin McColl's shop

    An alcohol licence for a proposed convenience shop in Brockenhurst Road has been granted by the council.

    The licensing and public space protection order (PSPO) sub-committee met at Windsor Guildhall on Tuesday, October 1 to review the application submitted by Martin McColl’s Ltd.

    At the meeting concerns were raised that the licence could lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

