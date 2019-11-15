Ascot teenager appeals prison sentence for driving while disqualified

09:35AM, Friday 15 November 2019
Flowers at the A329 London Road
A teenage driver who was jailed for driving while disqualified has appealed his 12-week prison sentence.
Max Coopey, 18, of The Burlings, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 29 for defying a driving ban imposed in October 2018.
Police banned Coopey from the roads while it investigated his role in the death of two pedestrians who were hit in Sunninghill on August 2 that year.
But just nine days after being barred from driving, he was spotted behind the wheel by a police officer in Burleigh Road.
Coopey appealed his jail term and was granted bail during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on November 8. The hearing will take place at the same court on November 29.
