Ascot teenager appeals prison sentence for driving while disqualified

A teenage driver who was jailed for driving while disqualified has appealed his 12-week prison sentence.

Max Coopey, 18, of The Burlings, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 29 for defying a driving ban imposed in October 2018.

Police banned Coopey from the roads while it investigated his role in the death of two pedestrians who were hit in Sunninghill on August 2 that year.

But just nine days after being barred from driving, he was spotted behind the wheel by a police officer in Burleigh Road.

Coopey appealed his jail term and was granted bail during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on November 8. The hearing will take place at the same court on November 29.