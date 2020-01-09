Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow race raises over £7,000

The annual New Year’s Day Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow race saw more than £7,000 raised for the Ascot Day Centre.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Ascot and saw teams race through Sunninghill Village, stopping at four pubs on route to down half a pint of soft drink or beer.

“This is a cracking way to start the New Year with plenty of laughter and fun while raising money for worthy causes,” said race organiser Robin Pickup.

“The fast teams quickly shot off around the course vying for fastest teams while others took a more sedate pace showing off their costumes and barrows.

“It is just brilliant and truly demonstrates the fantastic community spirit of the Ascot Area and Sunninghill Village in particular.”

The Scooby Bee Doo Bee Doos team took home the fastest men’s award while best dressed went to The Hope Trust, who were promoting its summer challenge walking round the Isle of Wight.