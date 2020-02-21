Topping out ceremony celebrates new milestone for Heatherwood Hospital

The completion of a new £98million hospital is almost in sight after a topping out ceremony was held to mark another milestone last week.

The main structure which is being built to the rear of Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot is now complete with services on track to transfer to the new site next year.

Built by Kier construction company for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, the new hospital includes six operating theatres, 48 inpatient beds plus 24 day case cubicles, general surgery, antenatal, paediatric and physiotherapy services.

It will also feature one-stop clinics, including breast and urology, enhanced cardiology diagnostics, orthopaedics and private patient facilities.

“Our board gave the green light just a year ago and it is remarkable how much progress has been made since then,” said Frimley Health chief executive Neil Dardis.

“It is so exciting to reach this milestone and to have the completion of the new hospital in sight.

“It will be among the best facilities of its kind in the NHS and we will finally have the facilities that our fantastic Heatherwood teams and the patients they care for deserve.”

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, February 13, was attended by builders, contractors and health care partners as they marked the major milestone.

Martin Reilly, operations director for Kier Regional Building Southern, said: “We always look to leave a lasting legacy in areas in which we build.

“Working collaboratively with Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, we have engaged with the local community throughout this project as well as providing training opportunities for those who are considering a career within the built environment.”