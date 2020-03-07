SITE INDEX

    • Pazzia Restaurant licence to be reviewed by sub committee

    A licensing subcommittee will discuss the future of Pazzia Restaurant in London Road.

    The review of the restaurant’s premises licence follows a noise complaint from a resident.

    The licensing sub committee will meet at 9am on Monday at York House in Windsor. Visit the council website to view the agenda and report.

