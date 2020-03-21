Nature's Nursery and Woodland Trust plant trees to save planet

A nursery school has teamed up with the Woodland Trust to plant 400 trees across the community.

Nature’s Nursery and Forest School in Sunninghill is uniting children and families to help the environment.

“It is so important to involve children in environmentalism as they are the future of the world, it is theirs to inherit and theirs to protect,” said Leah Hannon, marketing manager at All About Children which owns Nature’s Nursery.

“Teaching children from a young age in an appropriate way supports their understanding in this role,” she added.

Over the next three weeks the trees will be planted in various sites within the community.

“We are a part of a large group of nursery providers and have worked with our sister nurseries to ensure that as many trees as possible are planted and grown in our own nursery gardens,” said Leah.

Through the project children are learning about the vital role trees play in fighting climate change by producing oxygen to combat the carbon in the atmosphere.

Children have been ‘making decisions about where the trees are being planted in the nursery garden’ and have helped to plant them.

“They will be responsible for ensuring that the trees grow successfully and will be involved in activities like measuring and recording the growth, noticing the changes with the seasons and comparing the new sapling trees with our well established mature trees.”