Volunteer delivers thousands of PPE and care bags across Royal Borough

A kind-hearted volunteer has delivered thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE), care bags and food during lockdown to those in need.

Single mum Georgie Tindall, from Sunninghill, is a self employed cleaner but because her four-year-old daughter Frankie has asthma she needed to be isolated with Georgie's parents so that she could continue to work.

Georgie wanted to keep herself busy during lockdown after saying goodbye to Frankie for five weeks.

The 31-year-old said: “My life was falling apart, I had just said goodbye to my kid and I was feeling a bit sorry for myself, but then I saw videos of nurses crying because they could not get food from the supermarkets.”

Georgie put up a post on social media to deliver food to NHS staff and was overwhelmed with the response.

After delivering food to Frimley Park Hospital, her next mission was to provide PPE to care workers in the Royal Borough.

Georgie now has a network of volunteers who have distributed 11,000 masks, 4,000 aprons, 3,000 face shields, 10,000 gloves and 300 hand-sanitisers to care homes and doctors surgeries across Windsor, Maidenhead, Ascot and Bracknell.

Georgie then decided to create care bags for care workers to boost morale which include treats such as candles, perfume and soap.

She said: “I was speaking with a lot of care managers and they said staff morale was quite low, they are under a lot of pressure, dealing with COVID-19 patients, taking on a lot of stress as families can’t come into care homes and see their loved ones. When the goodie bags come out their spirits are just lifted, it makes them know the community is behind them. They are doing such an important job.”

Georgie said the fundraising and volunteering has brought the whole community together and she couldn’t have done it on her own.

“I started this with selfish intentions to make myself feel better but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she added.

She said the experience had been a ‘massive eye opener’ to the support care workers provide on a daily basis.

To get involved email Georgia.franks@outlook.com