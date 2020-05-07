Inside the Ascot warehouse transformed to produce NHS PPE

A warehouse has been transformed into a temporary sewing workshop to produce lifesaving PPE for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Fashion designer Lynda Yong set up Scrubs Glorious Scrubs last month to produce clothing for NHS workers.

The seamstress recruited 800 sewers in the community and has now been given the go ahead to produce 8,000 PPE gowns for the NHS.

Specialist monitor manufacturer, EIZO Limited, based at Ascot Business Park, has given Lynda and her team use of its warehouse.

The warehouse can accomodate up to 25 sewers seated up to three metres apart.

The team delivered the first batch of 300 Ebola proof, medical grade PPE gowns to Frimley Health staff on Friday.

Colin Woodley, CEO of EIZO Limited said the second floor of the warehouse was due to be sublet later this year.

He said: “We are grateful to our partners that have helped us develop this amazing space in under four days.

“EIZO Limited has a long history of working with the NHS and we are pleased to be supporting them now by manufacturing something as vital as PPE gowns, helping to keep NHS staff and their patients safe.”

The group aims to deliver 500 gowns each day to Wexham Park Hospital, Heatherwood Hospital and Frimley Park.

Lynda, who owns The Fashion Workshop also based at Ascot Business Park, sourced the PPE approved material from Bolton manufacturer TKX Insulations Excellence.

She said: As a close friend has been taken into hospital with Covid, I want to do everything in my power to help those who look after our family and friends during this crisis.”

Callum Clark, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Frimley Health, said: “The Scrubs Glorious Scrubs campaign that Lynda initiated was a fantastic demonstration of how much the community is willing to help the NHS at this time, and down to her connections and drive, she has been able to source this material suitable for the needed PPE gowns.”