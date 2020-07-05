Heatherwood Hospital developments remain on schedule

The pandemic has failed to halt construction projects on Heatherwood Hospital.

The hospital, which is run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, has kept its intended opening date thanks to the efforts of construction company Kier and Frimley Health’s own project team.

The new £98million hospital is being built at the back of the existing building in Ascot High Street.

It will feature six operating theatres, 48 inpatient beds, plus 24 day case cubicles, general surgery, antenatal, paediatric and physiotherapy services.

Frimley Health have also been working with clinicians to develop ways of caring for patients in the new Heatherwood Hospital.

Once construction is completed the old site will be handed over to Taylor Wimpey for housing development.

The hospital is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022.