Veterans enjoy drive-in concert for Christmas

Veterans enjoyed a Christmas party with a difference at The Not Forgotten Jingle Bell Rock drive-in concert at Ascot Racecourse car park, writes Ellie Double.

The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity which supports serving and ex-servicemen and women, performed during their 12-date concert tour which aims to lift lockdown spirits by reaching 1,300 of veterans across the UK.

More than 100 guests enjoyed festivities in their social bubbles at the concert, providing a boost to residents who have been struggling with isolation during lockdown and ongoing restrictions.

A hog roast with all the trimmings was served to guests, enjoyed from the safety of their cars.

Brigadier James Stopford, CEO of The Not Forgotten said: “Sadly, so many events to commemorate VE Day, VJ Day and D Day could not take place properly this year and we’ve had to put our traditional Christmas parties for veterans on hold.

“This year we’ve improvised and overcome obstacles, and are bringing some much-needed cheer and entertainment to those that have served our country.”