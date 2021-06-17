GALLERY: Racegoers return to Royal Ascot for Ladies' Day

Thousands of racegoers returned to Royal Ascot today for Ladies’ Day with plenty of stylish hats and face masks on show for flat racing’s biggest meeting.

Up to 12,000 spectators have been allowed in since the five day event began on Tuesday as part of a Government pilot – racecourses are currently limited to 4,000 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year the event was held behind closed doors with no fans present.

Guests had to do a lateral flow test on the day they were attending and complete a PCR test the day before and will have to complete another five days after attending Royal Ascot.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and her son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall were all in attendance on Thursday.

The pressure was on for jockey Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius who were hoping to win a forth Gold Cup however they were beaten Subectivist and jockey Joe Fanning and ended up finishing in 4th place.

Before the event Ascot Racecourse held a fashion design competition with students from Charters school in Sunningdale and Brakenhale and Ranelagh school in Bracknell. They were asked to create an outfit and hat which could be worn in the Queen Anne enclosure. The competition was won by Isobel Butler, 17.