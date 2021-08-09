Application submitted to turn Berkshire House into flats

An office block in Ascot could soon be turned into flats after a planning application was received by the council.

The applicant is seeking to turn existing office-space at Berkshire House into 30 flats on the first and second floors. No external changes are proposed to the building.

If approved, 21 one-bed and nine two-bed apartments would be created through reconfiguration of the current floorspace and accessed via the existing entrance to the building on High Street.

Plans for 30 dedicated cycle parking spaces are also included alongside refuse storage for extra waste and recycling. This would reduce the number of parking spaces at the site by one to 51 spaces.

The application has received one objection so far from a resident who has put forward concerns over a lack of parking spaces for residential use.

To view the planning application in full, visit: https://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QWJPG5NI0QY00