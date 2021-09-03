Bugs, birds and 'beasts' on display at Ascot wildlife event

Youngsters got up close and personal with snakes, owls and eagles at a wildflife event at the Imperial College London campus in Ascot on Tuesday.

A ‘Bugs, Birds and Beasts’ day was held at the college, in Silwood Park, where researchers were also on hand to talk about their work and the creatures they study.

More than 300 people attended the Buckhurst Road venue for the event earlier this week, organised by the Georgina Mace Centre for the Living Planet, which is a recently-opened facility at the college named after a former Imperial colleague.

On the day, children also got involved in bug hunts, pond dipping and photographs with birds of prey, while a Jurassic lab gave youngsters an opportunity to watch a chicken egg develop.

Below: Kenjer Abzhanov 12 with a sheeps skull

Professor Vincent Savolainen, director of the Georgina Mace Centre for the Living Planet, said: ‘Bugs, Birds and Beasts Day is a fantastic opportunity for children to get close to wildlife they don’t usually encounter, from snakes, eagles, and aquatic insects, as well as learn about their biology.”

Silwood Park is home to an extensive area of grassland and woodland which provide undisturbed habitats for wildlife and host ecological experiments.