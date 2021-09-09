Research hub opened at Ascot college in memory of former ecologist

A new education centre was launched in Ascot at the Imperial College London campus to mark the work of a former colleague at the institution.

Academics and family gathered at Silwood Park, in Buckhurst Road, on August 31 to honour the late ecolologist Professor Dame Georgina Mace.

Named The Georgina Mace Centre for the Living Planet, the college says that the new hub has been created to remember Professor Mace’s commitment to improving the environment.

One of her most famous roles involved developing the criteria for listing the world’s threatened species, which influenced the United Nations to substantially reduce rates of biodiversity loss.

Professor Mace – who died last September at the age of 67 – dedicated six years of her expertise to the college. The event marking the opening of the new centre also involved the unveiling of a plaque.

Professor Matthew Fisher, co-director of the centre, said: “Georgina was key to mentoring and launching the careers of a generation of biologists and conservationists, including myself.”

Professor Guy Woodward, deputy head of the department of life sciences at Silwood Park, added: “Our goal now is to take her vision and legacy forward by working together to grapple with the big challenges this living planet will face in the coming years.”

Also on August 31, the college hosted a 'Bugs, Birds and Beasts' day to give youngsters the opportunity to get up close and personal with wildlife.