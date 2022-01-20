Drone images show progress at £100million Sunningdale development

New drone shots have been released showing construction progress for a new retirement village and housing development at the Grade II listed Northcote House in Sunningdale.

Construction of Audley Sunningdale Park, which has been described as a ‘luxury retirement village’ in Sunningdale Park, is well underway, with fresh images showing the progression of the £100million scheme.

The shots show the restoration of the centrepiece building, Northcote House, a Grade II listed neo-Georgian mansion, which will form the centre of the retirement village with apartments and a restaurant.

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the site in Larch Avenue was granted in October 2018, and will provide 103 apartments for people over 55, and 168 new homes.

Homes will be built by Surrey-based developer Berkeley Group and the retirement village by the Audley Group.

As part of the development, Northcote House – which was sold to the government in 1947 and used as a training centre for civil servants until 2012 – will be ‘sympathetically restored’.