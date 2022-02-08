First look at Frimley Health's new Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot

The first photos showing the inside of a new hospital in Ascot have been released by the NHS as it remains on track for an opening date during early spring.

Heatherwood Hospital, run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, will be available for patients across Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire.

It has been described as a 'brand new centre of excellence for non-emergency care', measuring 11,500 square metres in London Road.

The new-look hospital will support non-emergency procedures for both NHS and private patients and will treat twice the number of patients as the existing hospital by the year 2025.

The space includes six theatres, as well as facilities for orthopaedics, cardiology, radiology, lithotripsy, physiotherapy, and orthodontics.

Neil Dardis, chief executive of the Frimley NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This will be one of the best planned care hospitals in the NHS, using technology and innovation to provide the best treatments and experience for our patients.

"I am so proud of all our staff who’ve been involved in the new building, against the backdrop of a global pandemic and the most challenging times in our hospitals, it is a tremendous achievement that they have still delivered on such a major project."

The £99million building has been constructed behind the site of the existing Heatherwood Hospital and was designed by global design group BDP to reflect the woodland surroundings.

Sustainability has also been included in the scheme with the building achieving a BREEAM [Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method] good status.

Renewable energy comes from a solar farm covering a large section of the hospital’s roof and an urban drainage system is installed under the car park, whereby rainwater from the roof drains into a nearby pool, preventing flooding.

The old Heatherwood Hospital site is due to reach 100 years old next year and is set to make way for the new building, with all patient services being transferred over to the new hospital in spring next year.