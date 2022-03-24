SITE INDEX

    • Sunningdale station to get green revamp to help wildlife

    The village railway station is one of a handful of stations set to be ‘transformed into hubs for wildlife’.

    The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is partnering with South Western Railway (SWR) to plant wildflowers, cut holes in fences for ‘hedgehog highways’ and put up nest boxes.

    SWR says this will make the participating stations act as ‘refuges for wildlife in trouble.’ The pair of organisations aspire to make these stations ‘buzz with wildlife’.

    They will sow wildflower meadows and create bee hotels, as well as work with local groups to encourage residents and commuters to take wildlife-friendly actions in their own homes.

    Stations have been chosen for their proximity to existing habitats and nature reserves, alongside their available space for wildlife.

    Ascot and Sunningdale

