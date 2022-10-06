Petitioner calls for action over speed limit on 'dangerous' road

A petitioner called for the Royal Borough to take action and reduce the 40mph speed limit on a section of the ‘dangerous’ A329 London Road in Ascot before there are ‘serious injuries or deaths’.

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 29, Cllr Phil Haseler, lead member for highways and transport at the Royal Borough council, said he considered the road to be safe at the current speed limit of 40mph.

It follows a petition in October 2021, led by resident Kate Valance, which called for the speed limit on the route be reduced from 40mph to 30mph between the junctions with Cheapside Road and Sunninghill Road, amid concerns over speed and safety.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Haseler explained that upon receipt of the petition, the council started its investigations, and a speed survey was carried out in December 2021 which showed that 85 per cent of vehicles travelling towards Virigina Water were driving at 38mph or less while those going towards Ascot were travelling at 36.2mph or less.

He added that this particular stretch of road is ‘rural in appearance with few houses and frontages’, and highlighted the collision record, stating that there have been four collisions recorded in the last five years and speed may have been a contributory factor in one of these incidents, however, this cannot be confirmed.

“In view of the safe record of the road and the general compliance of the speed limit by the majority of drivers, it is considered that the road is safe at the current speed limit and that no further action is taken,” Cllr Haseler added.

In response, Mrs Valance said: “I’d like to appeal against this decision, and although the report says that 85 per cent of traffic was travelling under 40mph, this is certainly not our experience.

“Many vehicles do well above this. 40mph is also said to be in line with driver expectation and surely safety should be far more important. The A329 is known locally for being a very dangerous road.”

Mrs Valance discussed incidents that had taken place on the road, including a car that had ‘lost control on the bend’ and crashed into her neighbours' fence.

She highlighted the reasons behind the petition, including access to properties being ‘difficult and dangerous’; the pavement being ‘narrow’ and hard to walk along, particularly at night, and the ‘necessity for large vehicles to use both lanes coming off the roundabout'.

Mrs Valance explained a lower speed limit would make the road ‘much safer’ or alternatively, the implementation of traffic calming measures.

She added: “I don’t recognise that area as being rural. It is virtually certain that there will be serious injuries or deaths. Something needs to be done now.”

Cllr Haseler stated that he understood the points raised by the petitioner but said that ‘a speed limit has to be realistic for the nature of the road’, adding that traffic calming measures could not be put on a 40mph road because it is ‘unlawful’.

He added that the matter should be kept under review.

Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), the leader of the council, suggested a community speed watch in the area, and said that the council should work with the police to enforce the 40mph speed limit and if the situation has not improved in 12 months other options could be considered.

The cabinet ultimately agreed on the recommendation to retain the existing speed limit of 40mph on the A329 London Road in Ascot at last week's meeting .