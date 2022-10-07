Ascot's Peppermills Takeway wins prestigious regional award

An Indian takeaway has won a prestigious regional award at a ceremony in London, its second in as many editions of the competition.

Peppermills Takeway, in Fernbank Road, was named Regional Takeaway of the Year in the South Central category at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2022.

The ceremony, held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London, is the largest congregation of the UK’s curry industry and took place on Sunday (October 2), and was the first to be held since before the pandemic.

More than 2,370 nominations faced a gruelling set of challenges, including customer reviews and food hygiene rating. After that, a shortlist of finalists were invited to a cook-off, where food was judged on various factors including flavour, appearance, texture, hygiene, and aroma.

Peppermills emerged victorious, and were invited on stage to receive their award by broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.

On Monday, owner Sham Ali told the Express that it was ‘an immense feeling’ to win the award, particularly after a tough two years for businesses during COVID-19.

“We were up against some stiff competition, so it felt even better to win it as we know a lot of the nominees perfectly and know that they’re very good,” said Sham.

Asked on his secret to success, Mr Ali said: “It’s always thinking outside of the box, and always trying to create new flavours, working with our chefs day and night, to come up with the best formula.

“It’s not just the food, it’s also building relationships with our customers as well.

“During COVID was a very difficult time, but because we have such loyal customers, they saw us through [the pandemic], whereas a lot of people had to shut shop and faced difficulties at the same time.

“But thanks to our customers, we managed to see it through.”

Alongside Peppermills’ customers, Sham added that it was ‘a real team effort' which helped the takeaway win the award.