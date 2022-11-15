Seven fire crews tackle Ascot blaze for six hours

04:30PM, Tuesday 15 November 2022
Four firefighters and one member of the public needed medical treatment after a blaze broke out in Ascot on Friday - taking nearly six hours and seven fire crews to put out.
On November 11 at 7.07pm, firefighters were called into tackle a blaze in the second storey of a terraced home in Course Road.
Crews from Wokingham Road, Wokingham, Ascot, Crowthorne, Bracknell, Slough and Windsor attended the scene at the property alongside an Incident Command Unit and four Officers.
Using two main jets and two hose reels, firefighters with breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.
After the incident, a member of the public was placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).
Four firefighters were also given medical treatment after responding to the fire but are 'safe and well' and will continue to be supported.
Crews were at the scene of the incident for five hours and 55 minutes before returning to re-inspect the property.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A body has been found by police in Windsor today (Monday) in the search for a missing man from Maidenhead.
The arrival of the Elizabeth line connection into central London is only a few weeks away - and the timetable has been released ahead of the route's expansion next month.
The M4 is set for a weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as works are carried out on the motorway.