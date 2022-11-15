Seven fire crews tackle Ascot blaze for six hours

Four firefighters and one member of the public needed medical treatment after a blaze broke out in Ascot on Friday - taking nearly six hours and seven fire crews to put out.

On November 11 at 7.07pm, firefighters were called into tackle a blaze in the second storey of a terraced home in Course Road.

Crews from Wokingham Road, Wokingham, Ascot, Crowthorne, Bracknell, Slough and Windsor attended the scene at the property alongside an Incident Command Unit and four Officers.

Using two main jets and two hose reels, firefighters with breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

After the incident, a member of the public was placed in the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Four firefighters were also given medical treatment after responding to the fire but are 'safe and well' and will continue to be supported.

Crews were at the scene of the incident for five hours and 55 minutes before returning to re-inspect the property.