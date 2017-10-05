Teacher found dead at Ascot school described as 'very special person'

A promising young teacher who hanged himself at an Ascot school has been described as a ‘very special person’.

Dafydd Bury, 25, was found dead in his room at LVS School, in London Road, at about 7.40am on May 2.

An inquest into the religion and philosophy teacher’s death took place at Reading Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday).

Dafydd’s girlfriend, Sophie Phillips, told the inquest that the couple had spent the weekend together before his death and had spoken about their future plans.

She said: “We had been on holiday in March. We spoke about plans for our future, my course, where I was going to live and marriage.”

The inquest heard how Dafydd, whose mother died when he was just 14, had overdosed on painkillers in 2014.

He also had a ‘depressive episode’ in November 2016 which led to him make appointments with Talking Therapies to manage his depression and anxiety.

Sophie told the court that the couple had spoken on the phone at about 10.50pm the evening before Dafydd’s body was discovered.

The 25-year-old had just returned from having a few beers with a colleague after enjoying a round of golf.

Sophie said: “He didn’t talk about how he was feeling, he just said he was calling to say goodbye.

“I was just trying to say ‘don’t be silly, let’s talk about this later’ but he couldn’t respond to any of my questions.”

Sophie tried to call him when she woke at about 7am the following morning and alerted his friend Willem Truter when she received no response.

The former Welsh international hockey player was found dead in his room.

Berkshire assistant coroner Alison McCormick recorded an open conclusion, ruling that while he did take his own life, the evidence did not prove he intended to do so.

She said: “It’s very clear to me that Dafydd was a very special person to his friends and family.”