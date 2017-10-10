Clare Balding tells pupils to 'chase their dreams' in talk at LVS Ascot

TV presenter Clare Balding urged Ascot pupils to chase their dreams as she launched her latest children’s book.

The 46-year-old, who has fronted the BBC’s horse racing coverage and covered five Olympic Games, recently launched her latest children’s novel, The Racehorse Who Disappeared.

She visited LVS Ascot, in London Road, on Friday and recounted inspirational stories of top athletes while dishing out her own writing tips.

Clare told pupils: “There will have been people in your life that have said to you ‘you can’t do that’.

“I say to you that if you want to do it, find a way of doing it because you can, it is in your head.

“You are the authors of your own life.”

LVS pupils Amy Harrington-Cook and Maya Mignot had the chance to quiz the TV presenter about her books and what motivated her to become an author.