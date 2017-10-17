England players visit LVS Ascot as school hosts football festival

Nearly 400 girls from across the country descended on LVS Ascot for a football tournament.

The ISA (Independent Schools Association) Football Festival took place at the school in London Road on Tuesday, October 10.

Special guests on the day were England players Jade Moore and Jo Potter as well as Arsenal’s American World Cup-winner Heather O’Reilly to present the prizes and sign autographs.

Heather said: “It is exciting for me to be at an event like this to see how much the sport has grown over here, how many girls are having fun playing and learning so many qualities about themselves through football.”

In total 46 teams took part in the event, coming from as far afield as Middlesbrough and Wales.

School principal Christine Cunniffe said she hopes hosting the teams will help to produce professional footballers of the future.

“To be able to welcome international players to the school as well as the Women’s FA Cup also helped inspire the girls present and open their minds to the possibilities ahead of them in the future,” she added.