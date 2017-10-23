Elderly pedestrian killed in Ascot car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ascot on Saturday.

At about 11.30pm a pedestrian was involved in a collision with two cars, a Volkswagen Sharan and a Ford Focus, in Kings Ride, near the junction with Prince Albert Drive.

The occupants of the vehicles were uninjured but the 76-year-old pedestrian, from Ascot, died at the scene.

Investigating officer Sergeant Grant Thomas, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw the collision, which was sadly fatal, or who may have seen a man walking along Kings Ride at around the time of the collision, to contact police.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1705 21/10 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.