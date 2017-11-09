Police seeking specific witness over shop robbery in Ascot High Street

Police want to speak to a man who witnessed a robbery at an Ascot shop yesterday (Wednesday).

Between 9.05am and 9.15am, two men forced their way into Budgens in Ascot High Street.

They demanded money from a shop worker and restrained the member of staff before making off with cash.

The member of staff did not suffer any injuries.

Police are now appealing with anyone with information to come forward, particularly a middle-aged white man who potentially witnessed the robbery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Jamieson said: “We are specifically appealing for a witness, who is a white man, aged 50 to 70, who we believe walked into the shop briefly during the incident and then walked out again.

“We believe this man then walked into the Tesco store on the High Street.

“We are keen to trace this man as a possible witness because we are hoping he might have information that can help with our investigation.”

The first offender was described as a black man, in his late 30s, of large build and over 6ft tall.

He was wearing a hat and a high visibility jacket with dark coloured trousers and boots.

He also had a dark coloured rucksack over both shoulders and was wearing gloves.

The second offender was described as a black man, in his mid to late 30s, and about 5ft 3ins to 5ft 4ins tall.

He was wearing a hat, a dark coloured long sleeved top with a Nike tick on the rear, dark coloured trousers, boots and gloves.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43170333046 if you have information.