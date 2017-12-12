'Prolific burglar' jailed after stealing jewellery from Ascot home

A ‘prolific burglar’ has been jailed for more than two years after stealing from a house in Ascot.

Adam Street, 33, of no fixed abode, was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.

On October 23 he targeted a property in Lyndhurst Road and broke in by smashing a rear window.

He searched the home before stealing jewellery and clothes.

The occupants were not in at the time.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and has been sentenced to two years and five months behind bars.

Investigating officer, PC Sally Sachse, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “Combating burglaries is one of our top priorities and this sentence shows the consequences for those who carry out this type of offence.

“Street is a prolific burglar who posed a considerable threat to the community due to his extensive offending.

“I am pleased that he will now be spending time in prison, and I hope that he will use this opportunity to reflect on his actions.”