Pupils from Papplewick visit chocolate factory

A sweet day out was enjoyed by pupils at an Ascot independent school as they visited a chocolate factory.

Youngsters from Papplewick School’s Year 4 class took part in a trip to Rosie’s Chocolate Factory in Wargrave on Monday as part of their geography course.

They looked at the cacao beans which the factory uses to make its chocolate and studied the process of getting from ‘bean to bar’.

They did not go home empty-handed as they got a chance to make a lollipop and a solid bar from white, milk and dark chocolate.