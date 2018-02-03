Former Secretary of State for Education Nicky Morgan visits LVS Ascot

10:00AM, Saturday 03 February 2018
Conservative MP Nicky Morgan visited LVS Ascot to talk about the importance of developing pupils’ character during their time at school.
The former Secretary of State for Education discussed character education with parents, which is an educational movement that supports the social, emotional and ethical development of youngsters.
During her visit on Wednesday, January 24, she said that would-be employers are looking for people with key personal skills that will help them succeed within their chosen careers.
LVS Ascot, in London Road, recently introduced a set of 10 learning values and skills which aim to develop pupils characters for senior school and beyond.
Mrs Morgan said: “Character isn’t a one-size fits all concept, it is a combination of traits that sets people apart so they can achieve their dreams.
“I think LVS Ascot is probably much further along on this journey than other schools.”
