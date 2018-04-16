In Pictures: Spring Garden Show held at Ascot Racecourse

Garden lovers flocked to Ascot to visit the UK's first garden selling show of 2018.

The first ever Ascot Spring Garden Show was a great success, with people coming from all over to see the gardens and specialist nurseries from Friday, April 13 to Sunday, April 15.

The event at Royal Ascot played host to six professional ‘town and county’ themed show gardens and another six student gardens.

Multi-award winning gardeners including Joe Perkins, Tom Hill, and Pip Probert were some of many who got to showcase their creativity and unique gardening skills.

ITV’s David Domoney, the star of Love Your Garden, gave a talk titled ‘Confessions of a TV gardener’, where he shared his unusual gardening techniques and his inspiration for sensory gardens.

Pippa Greenwood, a regular on BBC’s Gardener’s World, also shared her favourite methods for ensuring home grown veg stays healthy right through to harvest time.

Members of the public had plenty to choose from when it came to picking out things for their own gardens, with 34 specialist plant nurseries and 50 garden-related trade stands at the show.

The three-day event was topped off by a botanical-themed afternoon tea, which was designed by Ascot’s chefs and the celebrated pâtissière Claire Clark.