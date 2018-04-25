Rookie Ascot golfer writes to European Ryder Cup captain to announce withdrawal from competition

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has one less selection headache after an Ascot golfer asked to be withdrawn from consideration for a wildcard for the tournament.

Stephen Atkinson, from Ascot, wrote to the Danish golfer to notify him of his shock decision to pull out of the competition, which sees Europe’s finest golfers pit their wits against their adversaries from across the pond.

In his letter to Bjorn, Stephen said: “Whilst I have recently won the West Hill monthly medal (now cut to six) I fear that I have not made the progress I was hoping for and a world ranking of 52187 still leaves room for improvement.

“I had hoped that a good showing in the Open might catch your eye, but I think I am going to have to recognise that my wife may be correct when she describes me as sadly deluded.”

He also ruled himself out of contention to be Bjorn’s vice-captain due to his prior commitments as Captain of the Babalou Golf Society for 2018.

Bjorn reacted to the news by tweeting the letter on Monday (Apr23), which has now been retweeted more than 3,000 times.

He said: “Unbelievable.

“Where do I go from here? Stephen, please reconsider.”