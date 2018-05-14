Police appealing for information following brawl outside Ascot Racecourse

No arrests have been made following a huge brawl outside Ascot Racecourse on Saturday (May12).

Footage emerged on social media showing two groups of men trading punches at the venue’s front entrance at about 5.30pm.

The scuffles then spilled out onto Ascot High Street with security guards trying to separate the brawling racegoers.

Two men had to be treated for their injuries at the scene.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “There was an altercation reported to the force at about 5.30pm.

“Two groups of men were reported to be fighting in High Street following an altercation inside the racecourse.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call 101 and quote reference 657 (9/5).”