Dog owner 'petrified' by Ascot Racecourse dog attack

A ‘petrified’ dog owner has warned others of dangerous dogs after hers was savaged at Ascot Racecourse.

Marcelle Benneyworth’s four-year-old Bichon Frise Rose had to have her wounds stapled back together after she was attacked by an out-of-control husky.

Ms Bennyworth has warned dog walkers to be vigilant and to always get contact details of owners after any kind of incident after the owner of the Husky walked away offering only an apology.

She said: “I was petrified, I thought that was the end of her, I was screaming.

“I turned around and she was in the Huskie's mouth.

“It's the most awful experience, I can't even begin to explain how awful it is.”

Rose is on the mend now after having three separate bite marks stapled up.

Ms Benneyworth is certain that the dog was acting viciously, and that it was not just trying to play. She said it also attacked another dog walking with her and Rose.

She said that the owner of the husky was a woman in her 40’s or 50’s, who also walked a black labrador and another husky.

She said: “I am angry but I would say to her that she needs to seek help because that behaviour is not on, she needs to find someone who is clued up on Huskies to help her.

“The Huskies were really pulling her, she was really tugging on the lead to keep them under control.”

Rose is already back on her feet and has been for a walk on the racecourse, although she was reluctant to go back there again.

Ms Bennyworth, who lives nearby, said she was determined not to be kept away from the course out of fear, but that she was more ‘nervous and vigilant’ than she was before.

Shes said: “That dog shouldn't be walking around unmuzzled.

“I know it's not always easy but there are kind ways to get a muzzle on a dog.”