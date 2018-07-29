New butterfly inspired sculptures at Allens Field

Sculptures inspired by the life cycle of a butterfly can now be enjoyed in Allens Field.

The wooden carvings form part of a trail depicting an egg’s journey to become a butterfly.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), lead member for culture and communities, said: “These sculptures will provide an incentive for local schools and families to visit the field, as well as teach them more about the fascinating wildlife that form part of the biodiversity of this beautiful park and wildlife area.”

They are the result of a landscape and sculpture partnership project between RBWM and community charity Groundwork South.