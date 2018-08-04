Ascot cyclist raises money for disability charity

A cyclist has raised more than £500 for charity after taking part in the Prudential Ride London event.

Last week Graham Heffer cycled 100 miles and surpassed his £500 fundraising target for disability charity Sense.

The charity supports people with complex communication needs, including those who are deafblind, to be ‘understood, connected and valued’ and campaigns for their rights.

On Sunday July 29 Graham set off on his bike from London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on the 100-mile ride.

Along with 1,000 other participants Graham cycled through the Surrey countryside before returning back to London where the race finished on the Mall.

Graham has previously cycled to Paris and had done several 60-mile bike rides in preparation.

He said: “Sunday’s ride was definitely a challenge, especially with the rain in the morning, but I enjoyed it tremendously.

“I managed to finish the ride in 7:06:44 and surpass my fundraising target which I’m very pleased with.”