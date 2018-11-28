Police execute warrants in connection with fraud and theft offences in Ascot and Sunningdale

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has executed a number of warrants in London in relation to a series of fraud and theft offences in Ascot and Sunningdale.

The Metropolitan Police supported TVP with the warrants in relation to the offences that took place between March, 2017 and July this year.

Two men, aged 34 and 31, and a 29-year-old woman, all from Brent, London, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

The trio are currently in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “We have executed these warrants following an investigation into fraud in the Ascot and Sunningdale areas.

“The arrests relate to the theft of personal mail and associated fraud offences.

“We continue to investigate these offences and I hope that the action we have taken today is of reassurance to the community that we do take these offences seriously.”