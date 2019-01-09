Appeal for witnesses following death of 57-year-old woman in Ascot car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 57-year-old woman died following a car crash in Ascot.

At about 7.35am on Monday (Jan7), a silver Audi A4 collided with a heavy goods vehicle on the A330 at the Hatchet Lane junction with Forest Road.

The driver of the Audi, a 57-year-old woman from Bracknell, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital but died of her injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured and nobody else was involved in the collision.

Investigating officer, PC Wayne Reece of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision.

“If you have not already come forward, please get in touch with us if you can help with this investigation.

“If you have CCTV footage from the area or dash-cam footage we would really like to review this.

“It was a very busy time of the morning so we do think other people will have seen this incident and we would encourage them to get in touch.”

A 46-year-old man from Middlesex has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190005673.