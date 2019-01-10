Ascot United's 20-year dream for all-weather pitch given go-ahead by council

Ascot United Football Club is hoping its new artificial pitch will ‘provide a legacy for the whole community’.

On Wednesday councillors approved an application by the Hellenic Premier Division outfit to replace the playing surface at the club’s Racecourse Ground with an all-weather pitch.

The new facilities will allow the club’s youth teams and adult sides to train on the pitch through the week as well as hosting competitive fixtures.

Club secretary Simon Negus told members of the Windsor Rural Development Management Panel: “We are one of the largest grassroots football clubs in the borough with over 900 registered players and 69 teams playing on a weekly basis. We want to use this facility to provide a legacy for the whole community going forward.”

The redevelopment will see the Yellamen joining the likes of Bracknell Town, and Slough Town from the National League South, in playing on an artificial pitch.

Mr Negus added that the move would provide an opportunity for the facilities to be used for walking football and disability football.

Cllr Julian Sharpe (Con, Sunninghill & South Ascot) said: “I think this is a wonderful success story in the area and we should support Ascot United as much as we can. It’s a great resource for young people, and old people as well, who want to keep playing football for as long as they can.”

Chairman Mike Harrison told the Express after the meeting: “We have wanted to do this for 20 years but this is the first time we’ve been able to get everything right to get it done.”

The club is now awaiting confirmation from the Football Foundation that it will be the lead funder for the project and hopes to have the pitch installed by the start of next season.