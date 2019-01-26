SITE INDEX

    • Holocaust survivors attend tribute event

    A candle lighting ceremony paying tribute to Holocaust survivors who came to the village was held on Sunday.

    About 100 people gathered at Ascot Durning Library in the High Street for the candle lighting hosted by the Ascot Holocaust Education Project.

    Two of the attendants were Ivo Perl and Sam Freiman, Holocaust survivors who came to Ascot as boys after the Second World War.

    At the event, each guest was given a memorial candle, along with an envelope containing biographical information on one of the boys who stayed in Ascot, and a member of their family who died in the Holocaust.

    Rosie Whitehouse, who is part of the Ascot Holocaust Education Project, said: “It was very moving.

    “The candles were lit for each of these people. They were ordinary people.”

