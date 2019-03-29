Spring family raceday at Ascot racecourse this Sunday

Ascot racecourse is offering a range of family-friendly fixtures, starting with a spring family raceday this Sunday.

On Mother’s Day, visitors will be able to enjoy racing and a host of countryside-themed activities at the venue in the High Street.

Off-track activities include a visit from the Gruffalo, 'build a den' classes, foraging and cooking demos, birds of prey and dog agility displays, as well as ferret racing.

Children can also enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, entertainment and a ‘20 things to do before you’re 12’ experience.

Each of Ascot’s lawns will feature a different theme, with racegoers encouraged to explore.

An annual ‘family raceday pass’, which is new for this year, enables families to book Queen Anne enclosure tickets for all four family days for £65 per adult. These packages must be purchased by tomorrow (Saturday).

On-the-day tickets are usually priced at £30 per person. Under 18’s go free to the spring family raceday, with adults tickets starting at £20.

To book visit www.ascot.co.uk or call 0344 346 3000.