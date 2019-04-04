Hollywood actor George Clooney urges boycott of luxury Ascot Hotel

Hollywood star George Clooney has urged people to boycott a five-star hotel in Ascot after its owners introduced the death penalty for gay sex and adultery.

Coworth Park, in Blacknest Road, is one of nine hotels across the globe owned by The Brunei Investment Agency.

The agency is the investment arm of the South East Asian country of Brunei, which announced this week that gay sex and adultery would be punished by stoning to death.

Writing a column in entertainment website, Deadline, Clooney said: “Let’s be clear, every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery.

“Brunei is a monarchy and certainly any boycott would have little effect on changing these laws.

“But are we really going to help pay for these human rights violations?”

Coworth Park belongs to the Dorchester Collection which includes venues such as The Dorchester, in London and The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the Dorchester Collection said: “Dorchester Collection’s Code emphasises equality, respect and integrity in all areas of our operation, and strongly values people and cultural diversity amongst our guests and employees.

“Inclusion and diversity remain core beliefs as we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”