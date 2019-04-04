In pictures: Racegoers celebrate spring at family raceday

Ascot Racecourse welcomed in the season of spring by holding a family race day on Sunday.

Birds of prey swooped through the air, dogs leapt over obstacles and ferrets raced against each other as part of a host of free countryside activities organised for racegoers.

Youngsters had a visit from popular fictional character the Gruffalo, while entertainers Bubble Joe and Anton the Juggler performed. Families also got the chance to celebrate Mother’s Day by enjoying afternoon tea in an exclusive spot in the Grandstand.

On the track, the racecourse hosted its final fixture of the 2018/19 Jumps season with short-priced favourite Virak winning the final race of the day.