Papplewick School students learn about sustainability at Olympic Park

Year 7 students from Papplewick School spent a day at the Olympic Park to learn first-hand about sustainable and eco-friendly development.

The day consisted of a visit to the Energy Centre Information Room and a tour of the Olympic Site and East village.

The boys were considering the transport options and redevelopment to decide whether the area was as sustainable as the legacy suggested.

Papplewick has been awarded the Eco School Silver certificate and pupils are working towards achieving a Green Flag Award.